The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed four of their selections from the 2024 CFL Draft to new contracts after they returned to school last season.

Re-joining the team are running back Matthew Peterson, defensive back Jonathan Giustini, offensive lineman John Kourtis, and linebacker Mitchell Townsend.

Peterson was selected in the fourth round, 36th overall, before returning to the University of Alberta. He played in six games before suffering an injury, registering 105 carries for 784 yards and one touchdown while adding six receptions for 45 yards.

The Brooks, Alta. native has suited up in 38 games over his five seasons with the Golden Bears, totalling 477 carries for 3,032 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 62 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns. He was the Canada West Player of the Year in 2023, as well as a first-team All-Canadian.

Giustini also went back to Alberta after being taken with the 52nd overall pick in the sixth round. He played eight games and registered 43 total tackles, three passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

A former second-team All-Canadian at safety, Giustini totalled 149 total tackles, one tackle for loss, seven interceptions, 17 passes defended, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over five seasons with the Golden Bears. The Calgary, Alta, native also handled some kicking duties, making 13 of 19 field goal attempts ( while also adding 147 punts for 5,784 yards.

Kourtis was selected with the 61st overall pick in the seventh round out of the University of Saskatchewan. The Toronto, Ont. native has played 20 games for the Huskies over the last two seasons. He began his collegiate career at Liberty University where he suited up in 34 games over five seasons as a backup.

Townsend was taken by the Tabbies with the 70th overall pick in the eighth round and briefly joined the B.C. Lions’ practice roster after being cut, before returning to the University of British Columbia. He had arguably his best season as a Thunderbird in 2024, earning second-team All-Canadian status after making 79 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks and one pass breakup.

The North Vancouver, B.C. native has played 45 games over his five seasons at UBC, registering 209 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight quarterback sacks, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He is the grandson of Walt Bilicki, who won three Grey Cups as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and B.C. Lions from 1956 to 1965.