Ticats add longtime U Sports coach Tom Flaxman to scouting staff

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have hired longtime U Sports coach Tom Flaxman as a national scout for the 2025 season.

Flaxman last coached for the Acadia Axmen, serving as associate coach, offensive coordinator & recruiting coordinator for the 2024 season.

“I have known Tom for many years and even had the opportunity to coach him as a young football player. He is a great man and his knowledge of Canadian University Football and Canadian talent in general will be a tremendous asset to our front office. We’re excited to have him as a part of our team,” Ticats’ general manager Ted Goveia said in a statement.

Flaxman began his coaching career at Acadia in 2008 as the running backs coach. He then rose to special teams coach and eventually became co-offensive coordinator for their 2011 Loney Bowl victory. In 2012, he joined the University of Toronto as offensive and recruiting coordinator before jumping to Western University in 2014.

He served as a linebackers coach with the Mustangs before taking over as recruiting coordinator and offensive assistant in year two. That led to three seasons as director of football operations and offensive coordinator at McMaster, before he left for Queen’s in 2019. With Flaxman as offensive coordinator, the Gaels made back-to-back Yates Cup appearances in 2021 and 2022.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Flaxman played running back for three seasons at Acadia, winning a pair of AUS titles.