The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian linebacker Micah Teitz ahead of the opening of free agency.

A Calgary native, Teitz first joined his hometown Stampeders ahead of the 2024 season. He played all 18 games, registering 10 defensive tackles, 12 special-teams tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

“We’re excited to keep Micah in Calgary,” general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “His work ethic and versatility are two things that will make us better in 2025.”

The 28-year-old spent the first five seasons of his career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after being selected in the second round of the 2018 CFL Draft. In 76 career contests, he has amassed 137 defensive tackles, eight tackles for loss, 43 special teams tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three pass knockdowns.

“I am excited to be a part of the Stampeders organization for another year,” Teitz said as part of the announcement. “My younger self would be thrilled to know that I am able to continue to play for the Red and White. This means a lot to my wife, parents and friends in the city. I am looking forward to the 2025 season and I will bring my best on the field like I do every season.”

Collegiately, Teitz spent four seasons at the University of Calgary, making 111 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks in 30 games. He won back-to-back Hardy Cup titles in 2016 and 2017 and was named a U Sports All-Canadian in 2015.