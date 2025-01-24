The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Nelson Lokombo to a contract extension ahead of the opening of free agency. The length of the new deal was not disclosed.

Lokombo appeared in all 18 games last season, primarily at the safety position. He recorded 44 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, one tackle for loss, a sack, five pass knockdowns, and one forced fumble. The five-foot-11, 190-pound defender also started both of the team’s playoff games, managing two defensive tackles, one pass knockdown, and a game-sealing interception against B.C.

The 25-year-old is entering his fifth season in Saskatchewan after being selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 CFL Draft. In 34 career regular-season games, he has amassed 64 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. He has previously started games at safety, halfback, and cornerback.

The Abbotsford, B.C. native was an outstanding collegiate player for the University of Saskatchewan, winning the Presidents’ Trophy in 2019 as the top stand-up defensive player in the country. In 30 career games with the Huskies, he made 115 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Nelson is the younger brother of former Most Outstanding Canadian Bo Lokombo, who retired earlier this week.

