Ottawa Redblacks re-sign All-CFL DB Adarius Pickett

The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed American strong-side linebacker Adarius Pickett for the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old collected 52 defensive tackles, 14 special teams tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble through 13 games in his first season in Ottawa. He went down with a ruptured Achilles tendon in Week 15 but was still named an East Division all-star for the second consecutive year.

“Adarius had an immeasurable impact on our team during his first season with us,” head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “He is not only an incredible talent, but an emotional leader for our group, with his positive energy and boundless compete level constantly energizing the people around him. We can’t wait to see him back on the field with us this year.”

Pickett was the East Division finalist for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023 with the Toronto Argonauts, earning All-CFL status after collecting 105 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.

The UCLA product began his CFL career with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 after brief NFL stints with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots.

“The party returns in the nation’s capital for the 2025 season,” Pickett said as part of the announcement. “2024 was a special season at home for the Ottawa Redblacks, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. I believe there is some unfinished business, as the season was cut short for me while contributing to the team’s success. I’m coming back to finish what was started in 2024.”

Through 61 career CFL games, Pickett has tallied 305 total tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles. He is rehabbing from surgery on his injured Achilles and on track to be ready for training camp.