Former Ticats DL John MacDonald inducted into North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman John MacDonald has been inducted into the North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

Launched in 2022, the NAIAHF honours individuals across North America for outstanding leadership and achievement in individual or team athletics. Those eligible for induction include athletes, coaches, builders, officials, trainers, media members, and teams.

MacDonald is just the second CFL alumnus to be inducted into the NAIAHF, joining referee Brian Chrupalo.

A member of the Upper Mohawk nation, MacDonald was selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 CFL Draft. He played 42 games over three seasons with the team before retiring due to injury, collecting 39 total tackles, five sacks, and one interception.

The native of Simcoe, Ont. attended McGill University, graduating as the school’s all-time leader with 31.5 combined tackles for loss and sacks. He was a second-team All-Canadian defensive tackle in 2001, recording five sacks in six games before injuring his ACL.

Since retiring from football, MacDonald has worked as a teacher and coaches football, hockey, rugby, and field lacrosse. He currently runs the S.O.A.R. Elite Athletic program at Pauline Johnson Secondary in Brantford, Ont., preparing athletes to compete in NCAA and Canadian university sports.

The winner of the CFL Alumni Association’s Indigenous Champion Award in 2023, MacDonald remains actively involved in Indigenous initiatives with McGill, the Tiger-Cats, and the CFL, as well as their various alumni organizations.