B.C. Lions sign former Chargers fullback Zander Horvath

The B.C. Lions have signed American fullback Zander Horvath to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound bruiser was originally selected with the 260th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers and played in 15 games during his rookie season. He made five catches for eight yards and two touchdowns while carrying four times for eight yards.

Horvath was released by the Chargers at the end of 2023 training camp, briefly joining the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice roster before returning to LA to finish the year. He split training camp in 2024 between the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins.

The native of Mishawka, Ind. originally committed to Indiana as a walk-on linebacker but flipped to Purdue when offered the chance to play in the backfield. In 38 games for the Boilermakers, he carried 268 times for 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 68 receptions for 592 yards and one major. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection during the shortened 2020 season.