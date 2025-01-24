The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Andre Carter to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-five, 270-pound pass rusher’s negotiation list rights were acquired by Toronto earlier this month as part of a trade that sent Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye to the Ottawa Redblacks. The Argos also received a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft.

Carter wrapped up his collegiate career with Indiana University in 2023. In 12 games for the Hoosiers, he made 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks to earn an honourable mention All-Big Ten selection. He transferred from Western Michigan, where he made 47 appearances over five seasons. He recorded 132 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, and five forced fumbles, receiving a second-team All-MAC selection in 2022.

After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit, Mich. native spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent.