Londyn bridging generations: Stampeders sign son of former CFL DB Douglas Craft, four others

The Calgary Stampeders have signed five American defensive backs to their training camp roster, including Londyn Craft, Tyler Baker-Williams, Cyrus Fagan, Anthony Johnson and Jeremy Lucien.

Craft wrapped up his collegiate career at Eastern Michigan University in 2023, collecting 27 tackles and two tackles for loss in 13 games with the Eagles. He attended the University of Kentucky in 2022 but missed the entire season with a knee injury after transferring from Mississippi State. He played 20 games over four years for the Bulldogs, making 57 tackles, two tackles for loss and recovering one fumble.

His father, Douglas Craft, played seven seasons in the CFL, including 26 games with the Stampeders in 1993 and 1994. In 99 career appearances with Calgary, Baltimore, Montreal, and Saskatchewan, he collected 272 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, one sack, 20 interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

Baker-Williams played 46 games over five seasons at North Carolina State, recording 153 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, three sacks, 22 pass breakups, five interceptions, and one forced fumble. The two-time All-ACC honourable mention signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and later spent time with the USFL’s New Orleans Breakers.

Fagan also suited up alongside Baker-Williams in the Wolfpack secondary for two seasons, accumulating 60 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 10 pass breakups in 15 games. He transferred to NC State after four seasons at Florida State, where he made 72 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and four pass breakups in 30 games. The six-foot-one, 190-pound DB last played in nine games for the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League in 2024, recording 33.5 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and one fumble recovery.

Johnson was named first-team All-ACC during his senior season at the University of Virginia in 2022. In 22 games over two seasons with the Cavaliers, he notched 95 tackles, five tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, and five interceptions. The six-foot-two, 205-pound DB transferred from the University of Louisville, where he made 43 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and two interceptions in 33 games. After going unselected in the 2023 NFL Draft, the native of Plantation, Fla. spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons but never made an active roster.

Lucien finished his college career at Vanderbilt in 2022, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five pass breakups in 12 games. Prior to joining the Commodores, he spent three seasons at Connecticut and made 57 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and 12 pass breakups in 29 appearances. The six-foot-one, 197-pound cornerback signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the season on the practice squad.