Bombers sign American DB/KR Duron Lowe, one other

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Bryson Daughtry and American defensive back Duron Lowe to their training camp roster.

Lowe last played for the UFL’s Arlington Renegades, recording five tackles, one interception and one pass breakup in four games. After signing with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022, he spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs but never saw regular-season NFL action.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound cover man played his senior season at Liberty, recording 31 tackles, half a tackle for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, and seven kick returns for 145 yards in 13 games. He transferred from the University of Texas-El Paso, where he was twice named an honourable mention All-Conference USA selection. In 19 games for the Miners, Lowe made 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, and two forced fumbles while returning 20 kickoffs for 573 yards and two touchdowns.

Daughtry spent training camp with the B.C. Lions in 2023 and returned for rookie camp the following season, but failed to make the team on either occasion. The six-foot-one, 197-pound target played five seasons at Elon University, suiting up in 49 career games. He finished his college career with 132 receptions for 1,944 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a third-team all-conference selection in 2022.