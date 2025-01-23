B.C. Lions sign former Indianapolis Colts RB D’Vonte Price, two others

The B.C. Lions have signed a trio of Americans to their training camp roster, adding receiver Devin Carter, offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin, and running back D’Vonte Price.

Price appeared in 48 games over five seasons at Florida International, carrying 369 times for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns, twice earning All-Conference USA honourable mentions. The six-foot-two, 210-pound back also caught 45 passes for 307 yards and one major, while making 10 special teams tackles.

Despite earning an invitation to the Senior Bowl and running a 4.38-second forty-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Price went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Punta Gorda, Fla. native signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent and saw action in one game as a rookie, playing two snaps on special teams. He was not brought back after finishing the season on the practice roster.

Carter finished his college career at West Virginia, making 27 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. The six-foot-three, 214-pound target transferred to the Mountaineers after five seasons at North Carolina State, where he racked up 118 catches for 1,906 yards and 10 touchdowns in 49 appearances. After going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent but failed to make the team.

Gadlin finished his college career at Liberty University, making 27 starts over two seasons while spending time at every spot except centre. The six-foot-four, 320-pound blocker transferred from Tulsa, where he made 22 starts in 29 appearances at both guard spots. He went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft despite earning an invitation to the NFL Combine and later signed with the Tennessee Titans, but was released prior to the season.