B.C. Lions re-up pass-catching OL Andrew Peirson

The B.C. Lions have re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Andrew Peirson for the 2025 season.

Peirson dressed for 12 games with the Lions last season, serving as a backup at multiple positions along the offensive line and contributing on Jumbo packages. The six-foot-three, 300-pound blocker also became a receiving outlet in 2024, catching two passes for 20 yards.

The Kingston, Ont. native originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and has seen action in 69 regular season and six playoff games with the club, making 22 starts at guard or centre. He is a four-time winner of the Jamie Taras Community Service Award for his work with several of the franchise’s public programs.

Prior to his CFL career, Peirson played 29 games over four seasons (2014-17) at Gannon University, where he saw action on both sides of the line of scrimmage. As a senior, he made 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack while also starting along the offensive line.