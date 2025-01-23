Argonauts sign American LB Jarrett Martin

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American linebacker Jarrett Martin to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound defender played 31 games at the University of Rhode Island and was listed as a safety in his final season. He recorded 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, and 10 knockdowns during his career.

The Franklin, Mass. native attended Bryant University in 2018, playing in one game. He sat out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules.