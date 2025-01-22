Toronto Argonauts re-sign two-time Grey Cup champion Damonte Coxie

The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed American receiver Damonte Coxie, who was a pending free agent. The length of the deal was not announced.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound target made 59 catches for 860 yards and four touchdowns this past season, setting all-new career highs. He helped the team win the Grey Cup, his second CFL championship in three years with the team.

“I couldn’t be happier staying in Toronto,” said Coxie in a statement. “It’s a first-class organization and I can’t wait to try and run this thing back in 2025 and win another Grey Cup for the city.”

The 27-year-old native of Reserve, La. has made 113 catches receptions for 1,857 yards and nine touchdowns over 38 career CFL games. He was named All-East Division in 2023.

Coxie made 185 catches for 2,948 yards and 20 touchdowns over 41 collegiate games at the University of Memphis.