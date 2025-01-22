Saskatchewan Roughriders release Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou for NFL opportunity

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou to pursue an NFL opportunity. 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk has reported he’s signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 23-year-old native of Brooks, Alta. made 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns over 12 games this past season, his first in the CFL. He was a seventh-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Garden City Community College.

Ajou originally started his collegiate career at Clemson University, making eight catches for 114 yards and one touchdown over two seasons. He transferred to the University of South Florida as a junior and caught two passes for nine yards in his lone season with the team.

The six-foot-two, 211-pound target ran a 4.85-second forty-yard dash at last year’s CFL Combine and also recorded 12 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, a 34-inch vertical, 127-inch broad jump, 7.01-second three-cone drill, and 4.43-second shuttle.

Ajou did at least three NFL workouts earlier this offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos and Colts.