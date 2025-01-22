Saskatchewan Roughriders re-sign dependable American OL Trevon Tate: sources

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed American offensive lineman Trevon Tate, per sources. It’s a one-year contract for the 2025 CFL season.

The 28-year-old blocker initially signed with the Riders last August. He started eight regular season games for the Green and White plus the West Semi-Final at right tackle and West Final at left tackle.

The Channelview, Tenn. native signed with the Calgary Stampeders last offseason, suiting up in four games and starting at right tackle.

The University of Memphis product signed with the Toronto Argonauts in 2021, although he also spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks as a pandemic emergency relief player. After reverting to the Double Blue, he started 18 games for the team over three seasons.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted NFL free agent in 2019 but was released that same month. He immediately headed to the CFL with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats where he dressed for one game. In five CFL seasons, Tate has been active for 35 contests, starting all of them.

Expect Tate to be the favourite to start at left tackle after Trevor Reid signed with the Minnesota Vikings.