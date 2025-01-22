QB Taylor Elgersma among nine to debut on CFL’s winter scouting bureau rankings

The CFL has released the winter edition of its scouting bureau rankings. This is the second of three editions that will be published before the 2025 CFL Draft.

Taylor Elgersma cracked the bottom spot of the list, a rarity for a quarterback. The Wilfrid Laurier standout threw for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions over his U Sports career, winning the Hec Crighton Trophy and helping the Golden Hawks reach the Vanier Cup this past season.

The London, Ont. native recently participated in two NFL-approved all-star events, interviewing with eight different franchises. At the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Texas, Elgersma met with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants. At the Tropical Bowl’s Stardom Scrimmage in Orlando, Fla., he spoke with representatives from the Dolphins and Giants, while interviewing with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Elic Ayomanor cracked the No. 3 spot after making 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns over 24 collegiate games at Stanford University. The six-foot-two, 210-pound target redshirted in 2022 before winning the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2023 as the top Canadian player in NCAA football and being named second-team All-ACC in 2024.

The native of Medicine Hat, Alta. had another two years of collegiate eligibility remaining but elected to forgo them when he declared for the draft in December. The 22-year-old is expected to be a midround pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which means he will likely fall to the later rounds of the 2025 CFL Draft.

Other players to debut on the list include Montana defensive lineman Hayden Harris, Connecticut offensive lineman Christopher Fortin, Bowling Green defensive lineman Ali Saad, Wilfrid Laurier receiver Ethan Jordan, Louisiana at Monroe offensive lineman Samuel Carson, UBC running back Isaiah Knight, and Calgary defensive back Nate Beauchemin.

Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who won this year’s Jon Cornish Trophy, remained in the top overall spot. The younger brother of Nathan Rourke was named second-team All-Big Ten this past season after throwing for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Those who fell off the rankings include Utah receiver Damien Alford, Duke offensive lineman Eric Schon, Eastern Washington receiver Nolan Ulm, Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor, Rutgers defensive lineman Wesley Bailey, UNLV defensive back Jett Elad, Louisville defensive lineman Rene Konga, Texas Tech defensive back Devynn Cromwell, and Montreal linebacker Harold Miessan.

Many of these players have been moved to the 2026 CFL Draft after electing to return to school for a final year of collegiate eligibility, while Schon chose to retire from football.

In total, the list features 11 NCAA prospects and nine U Sports prospects.

The 2025 CFL Draft will take place on April 29.