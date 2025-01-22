Ottawa Redblacks re-sign versatile receiver Bralon Addison: sources

One of the Ottawa Redblacks most dynamic pass catchers will be back with the team for the 2025 season.

Per sources, receiver Bralon Addison has re-signed with the team. The 31-year-old playmaker was a pending free agent.

The six-year veteran has spent the past two seasons in the nation’s capital, suiting up for 18 games.

In 2024, Addison made ten starts — eight at receiver and two at running back — amassing 41 receptions for 433 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to make defenders miss in space is reflected by the fact that 192 of those receiving yards came after the catch. He also carried the ball 27 times for 151 yards, averaging 5.6 per carry.

Addison provides offensive coordinator Tommy Condell a unique weapon to include in his game-plans, as the Missouri City native has the ability to not only turn a short catch into a long gain thanks to his shiftiness, but also the toughness to take handoffs out of the backfield.

In 2025, Addison looks to continue to build on his already strong connection with quarterback Dru Brown.

Prior to joining the Redblacks, Addison spent four seasons with the Hamilton Ticats, where he earned a CFL All-Star nod in 2019.

Over the course of his CFL career, Addison has played in 48 games, catching 231 passes for 2,718 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 449 yards on the ground and one touchdown.