Ottawa Redblacks re-sign All-CFL receiver Justin Hardy

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American receiver Justin Hardy to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

“Over the past two seasons, Justin has established himself as one of the league’s elite receivers,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “His relentless pursuit of excellence, professionalism and leadership provide us with both consistency, and big play ability. We are delighted to have him back for 2025.”

The 33-year-old finished second in the CFL in receiving yardage this past season, making 97 catches for 1,343 yards and five touchdowns over 16 regular-season games. He added seven catches for 83 yards in the East Semi-Final and was named All-CFL and Ottawa’s nominee for Most Outstanding Player.

“I’m glad to be staying in Ottawa for another year,” said Hardy. “I’m excited to get back to work and contribute for my team as we go after the Grey Cup.”

The native of Washington, D.C. has made 226 catches for 2,768 yards and eight touchdowns over 41 career CFL games since joining Ottawa in 2022. He was named All-East Division in 2023.

Hardy was a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 NFL Draft out of East Carolina. He made 95 receptions for 946 yards and nine touchdowns over 73 career games with the team. He was also a member of the Chicago Bears.