Indianapolis Colts sign Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou: sources

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, per sources.

As a CFL rookie in 2024, Ajou recorded 20 receptions for 307 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games. He injured his knee in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders and missed the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

Green and White head coach Corey Mace has known Ajou since 2019 when the latter attended Clearwater International Academy in Florida for his final year of high school. Ajou was roommates with Jevaun Jacobsen, Mace’s younger brother.

The six-foot-three, 218-pound pass catcher began his collegiate football career at Clemson University, where he played in 22 games and recorded eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Ajou then transferred to the University of South Florida in 2022 and played one game before missing the rest of the season due to a groin injury. He spent 2023 at Garden City Community College where he suited up for seven games with the Broncbusters, registering 17 receptions for 186 yards and two touchdowns.

The Brooks, Alta. native was selected in the seventh round, 59th overall during the 2024 CFL Draft. Ajou is under contract with the Riders through 2026. He worked out for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Colts this offseason.

All CFL players are eligible to sign NFL contracts until the window closes on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at 12:01 p.m. EST.