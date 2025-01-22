Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has accepted an invite to attend the 2025 Senior Bowl, per sources.

The 22-year-old becomes the first Canadian university QB ever to attend the marquee all-star game in the NFL Draft process. He’s the second player from a USports school to attend the Senior Bowl. The other was Western university receiver Tyrone Williams in 1992.

Elgersma completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season, producing an 11-1 win-loss record as a starter. He carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores while leading the Golden Hawks to a Vanier Cup appearance. That earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Through four seasons at Laurier, Elgersma has thrown for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 39 games while rushing 122 times for 572 yards with 18 touchdowns. He has been named the Ontario University Athletics conference Most Valuable Player the past two seasons, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

The six-foot-five, 213-pound pivot has already attended two all-star events in the lead-up to the 2025 CFL and NFL Drafts, impressing scouts at the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Tex. and the Stardom Scrimmage in Orlando, Fla. He garnered interviews with eight NFL teams throughout the process so far, sitting down with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The London, Ont. native is the 20th-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft but is gaining increased attention south of the border. No U Sports quarterback has been drafted by an NFL team since Dan Feraday from the University of Toronto was selected in the 12th round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1982.

The Wilfrid Laurier University product is the first player from a Canadian university to attend the event since Simon Fraser linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed was invited in 2017. Former U Sports players such as Laurier’s Isaiah Adams (2024), Guelph’s Tavius Robinson (2023), and Western’s Tyler Varga (2015) have attended the event in recent years but had previously transferred to major NCAA Division I programs.

Canadian-born QB Mark Rypien played in the 1986 Senior Bowl after completing his final season at Washington State University. Rypien went on to win two Super Bowls with the Washington Football Team, earning NFL title game MVP honours in 1992. He was a two-time Pro Bowl QB and earned one second-team All-Pro selection.

Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor is currently the only other Canadian player invited to the 2025 Senior Bowl. A player from north of the border has attended the event in each of the last six years.

Elgersma reports for practice on Tuesday, January 28 in Mobile, Alabama. The 2025 Senior Bowl game takes place on Saturday, February 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on NFL Network. He’s been to Mobile before, training at QB Country with Drake Maye and Bo Nix last offseason.