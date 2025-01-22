Calgary Stampeders sign three DL, including converted RB Shaun Peterson Jr.

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive linemen Josh Carr Jr., Savion Jackson, Alex Nobles, and Shaun Peterson Jr.

Carr Jr. recorded 90 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception over 25 collegiate games at the University of Southern Mississippi. The six-foot-four, 245-pound native Houston, Texas previously played at Southeastern Louisiana University where he made 56 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and eight pass knockdowns.

Nobles made 74 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 23 games at Florida International University. The six-foot-two, 245-pound native of Rocky Mount, N.C., who attended rookie minicamp with the Miami Dolphins, made two tackles at the University of North Carolina before transferring to the Golden Panthers.

Peterson Jr. signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft but was subsequently released. The six-foot-three, 240-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. made 14 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble as a senior at the University of Central Florida.

He previously played at Florida International University where he played running back, rushing 105 times for 478 yards and four touchdowns. He later converted the defensive line where he made 28 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.