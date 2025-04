Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Saskatchewan Roughriders adding Andrew Harris to their coaching staff, the B.C. Lions potentially having to renegotiate with their star receivers, Ryan Dinwiddie addressing his possible NFL future, the CFLPA publicly protesting Loucheiz Purifoy’s suspension, Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma garnering NFL attention, and Ottawa’s upcoming stadium renovations.

