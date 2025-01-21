Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former NFL DB Quandre Mosley

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Quandre Mosely.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound native of Brunswick, Ga. has been a member of five different NFL teams over the past three years, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He dressed for one game with the Patriots in 2022, though he didn’t register any statistics.

Mosley spent the final three seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky where he made 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, 13 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, and one touchdown over 36 games.

The 25-year-old started his collegiate career at Eastern Arizona College where he was converted from receiver to defensive back. He was named All-Western States and All-League as a member of the Fighting Gila Monsters.

Mosley ran a 4.40-second forty-yard dash at his pro day and recorded a 36-inch vertical jump and 121-inch broad jump.