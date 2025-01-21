Toronto Argonauts sign RB Jyran Mitchell, one other

The Toronto Argonauts have signed American running back Jyran Mitchell and Canadian defensive back Stephane East.

Mitchell was a standout at Butler University, an FCS program located in Indianapolis, Ind., where he rushed for 1,268 yards, caught 23 passes for 202 yards, and scored 15 total touchdowns over 11 games in 2023. He was named first-team All-Pioneer League and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in FCS football.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Chicago, Ill. previously played receiver at Eastern Kentucky University, making 38 catches for 428 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons. He started his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University, appearing in 11 games with the team.

East played 16 collegiate games at Queen’s University, recording 23 tackles, three interceptions, and eight pass knockdowns. The six-foot, 192-pound native of Toronto, Ont. attended the CFL Invitational Combine in 2024, recording 14 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. He went unselected in last year’s CFL Draft.