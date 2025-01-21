Riders would ‘love’ to re-sign veteran DB Marcus Sayles, contract talks ‘ongoing’

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are in discussions with veteran defensive back and pending free agent Marcus Sayles regarding a contract extension, according to general manager Jeremy O’Day.

“We have had talks with him and his agent. They’re ongoing like they are with a lot of our free agents,” O’Day said from the CFL’s recent winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C.

Sayles signed with the Riders on June 4 last year following his release from the B.C. Lions. He produced a CFL all-star campaign, recording 57 tackles, 12 pass knockdowns, and four interceptions, returning two picks for touchdowns over 17 regular season games.

“Marcus is a very good player. Came into our team late in training camp and did a great job for us. He’s a very good player and we’d love to have him back, but in most situations, it’s got to work out for both parties,” O’Day said.

The five-foot-nine, 176-pound cover man started his CFL career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and then played three years with the Lions. Over 99 career CFL games, he’s registered 351 defensive tackles, 16 interceptions, 10 special teams tackles, seven forced fumbles, and four sacks while scoring two defensive touchdowns.

The 30-year-old won a Grey Cup with Winnipeg in 2019 and is a three-time West Division all-star and two-time CFL all-star. The Alpharetta, Ga. native spent time with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams prior to coming north of the border. He also earned a shot with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.