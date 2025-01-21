Ottawa Redblacks sign Richie Leone to one-year extension

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American punter Richie Leone to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

“Richie is one of our league’s all-time greats at the punter position, and his skillset combined with his leadership abilities make him invaluable to our football club,” said head coach Bob Dyce in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier that he is back with us for 2025.”

The 32-year-old native of Roswell, Ga. has been with the Redblacks for the past six seasons, earning five All-CFL honours, four All-East Division selections, and two All-West Division selections.

“Championship football on the banks of the Rideau Canal,” said Leone. “See you in June.”

The six-foot-three, 210-pound specialist started his CFL career with a two-year stint with the B.C. Lions. Leone has punted 906 times, averaging 38.2 net yards and 47.7 gross yards. His gross average is the second-longest in league history (min. 200 punts).

Leone has also had NFL stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arizona Cardinals.