Ottawa Redblacks re-sign DB Alijah McGhee

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Alijah McGhee to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The 25-year-old native of Warner Robins, Ga. started 11 games at field-side cornerback after missing the start of the season due to injury, recording 44 defensive tackles, three interceptions, and one forced fumble. He finished second on the team in picks.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound defender dressed for two games as a CFL rookie in 2023, making six defensive tackles and one forced fumble. McGhee finished his collegiate career at Minnesota State Mankato, a Division II program, after transferring from Kentucky Wesleyan College.