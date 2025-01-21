Ottawa Redblacks re-sign Canadian DL Kene Onyeka

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive lineman Kene Onyeka to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-three, 244-pound native of Lagos, Nigeria, who was raised in Brampton, Ont., made 10 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, and one sack over 12 regular-season games this past season.

The 28-year-old was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Carleton University. He has made 54 defensive tackles, 44 special teams tackles, 11 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 66 career CFL regular-season games.

Onyeka was twice named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian during his collegiate career with the Ravens.