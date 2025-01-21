CFL unveils key dates for 2025

The CFL has unveiled several key dates for 2025.

The free agency communications window, often referred to as the “legal tampering window,” will be open from Feb. 2-9. Teams are able to speak openly with all pending free agency during this time. Free agency will then get underway on Feb. 11 at noon EST.

The CFL Invitational Combine will take place at the University of Waterloo on Feb. 28. This event allows any players who didn’t garner a direct invitation to the CFL Combine to perform in front of CFL scouts and potentially earn a spot in the main event.

The CFL Combine will be held in Regina from March 21-23. All head coaches and general managers will be made available to the media the day before the action gets underway on March 20. This marks the first time the CFL Combine will be held in Regina since 2017, when it was paired with CFL Week.

The CFL Draft will take place on April 29. The Global Draft will occur at 11:00 a.m. EST, while the Canadian Draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST.

CFL rookie camps will open on May 7 with rosters needing to be trimmed to 85 players by May 10, excluding non-counters. Training camp will get underway the following day on May 11 with a further cutdown to 75 players taking place on May 13.

As previously announced, the league’s first preseason game will be played on May 19 between the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions, while the regular season with start on June 5 when the Ottawa Redblacks visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The season will come to a close on Nov. 16 when the 112th Grey Cup is held at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.