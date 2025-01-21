Calgary Stampeders sign five, including former NFL receiver Daylen Baldwin

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receivers Daylen Baldwin, Kaylon Horton, Tykee Ogle-Kellogg, Terrell Vaughn, and Marcus Washington.

Baldwin has had NFL stints with the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and Arizona Cardinals, making two catches for 25 yards in regular-season action. The six-foot-two, 219-pound native of Detroit, Mi. finished his collegiate career at the University of Michigan where he made 17 catches for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He previously played at Morgan State and Jackson State.

Horton played his two final collegiate seasons at the University of North Texas where he made 18 catches for 175 yards, rushed 11 times for 115 yards, returned 60 kickoffs for 1,394 yards, and scored five total touchdowns. The five-foot-nine, 173-pound native of Houston, Texas attended rookie minicamps with the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ogle-Kellogg made 89 catches for 1,358 yards and 15 touchdowns over 53 collegiate games at the University of Texas at San Antonio. The six-foot-five, 225-pound native of Knoxville, Tenn. attended rookie minicamp with the Washington Commanders after going unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Vaughn finished his collegiate career at Utah State University where he made 145 receptions for 1,557 yards, rushed 17 times for 75 yards, returned 28 kickoffs for 730 yards, and scored 17 total touchdowns. The five-foot-seven, 170-pound native of Oxnard, Calif. was named second-team All-Mountain West as a receiver and returner before attending rookie minicamp with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024.

Washington made 39 catches for 647 yards and one touchdown over 18 games at the University of Nebraska. The six-foot-two, 185-pound native of St. Louis, Mo. started his collegiate career at the University of Texas where he made 25 receptions for 366 yards and three touchdowns.