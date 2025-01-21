B.C. Lions re-sign Canadian LB Isaiah Messam

The B.C. Lions have signed Canadian linebacker Isaiah Messam to a contract extension, the length of which wasn’t announced. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot, 220-pound native of Hamilton, Ont. dressed for 14 regular-season games with B.C. this past season as well as the West Semi-Final.

The 29-year-old has made 38 defensive tackles, 52 special teams tackles, and one sack over six seasons with the Lions. He was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University.

Messam made 82 tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 pass knockdowns, and two interceptions over 24 collegiate games with the Golden Hawks, earning a second-team OUA all-star selection in 2017.