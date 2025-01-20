Montreal Alouettes sign former Hamilton Tiger-Cats DL Trevon Mason, one other

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive lineman Trevon Mason and American receiver Jalen Wayne through 2026.

Mason played ten games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season and made three starts, recording 18 defensive tackles. According to the CFL’s transactions page, the team released him earlier this month.

The six-foot-six, 305-pound native of Arlington, Texas played three collegiate seasons at the University of Arizona, making 106 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and seven pass breakups over 28 games. He had stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Edmonton Elks prior to joining the Tiger-Cats but didn’t register any regular-season statistics with either team.

The 26-year-old played 10 games with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2023, making 16 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

Wayne attended training camp with the Alouettes this past season, making four catches for 26 yards in two preseason games.

The native of Baton Rouge, La. attended training camp with the Green Bay Packers following his release from the Alouettes and made one catch for eight yards over three preseason games. In 2023, he had stints with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound target played six collegiate seasons at South Alabama University, making 152 catches for 1,978 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was an All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention in 2022.