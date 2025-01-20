Don’t call it a Crumback: Ottawa Redblacks re-sign QB Dustin Crum

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American quarterback Dustin Crum to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot, 210-pound native of Grafton, Ohio threw for 320 yards and two interceptions this past season and rushed 39 times for 206 yards and seven touchdowns. He did not start any regular season games, serving exclusively in a backup role behind Dru Brown and Jeremiah Masoli.

The 26-year-old started 14 games for the Redblacks as a CFL rookie in 2023, going 3-11 as a starter. He threw for 3,109 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions that season and rushed 97 times for 741 yards and nine scores.

Crum was a collegiate star at Kent State University where he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) as well as the MAC Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-MAC. He threw for 7,417 yards, 55 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with the Golden Flashes and rushed for 2,071 yards and 24 scores.

The dual-threat quarterback signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but was released at the conclusion of training camp.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.