CFLPA ‘strongly protests’ DB Loucheiz Purifoy’s recent CFL suspension

The Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) has voiced strong opposition to the CFL’s suspension of veteran defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy.

The league recently suspended the 32-year-old native of Cantonment, Fla. for two games after he tested positive for Amfetamine, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The union released a statement on Monday claiming Purifoy tested positive for Adderall — a brand-name drug that contains Amfetamine — in August 2024 and subsequently took part in a comprehensive medical evaluation, which resulted in a psychologist confirming his ADHD diagnosis. The union believes this should have established a medical basis for the drug, allowing Purifoy to continue taking his prescription without penalty.

However, the CFLPA has also claimed the league instructed the Elks not to apply for an Emergency Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), which would have allowed his case to undergo an independent medical review. Instead, according to the CFLPA, Edmonton filed a Standard TUE, which does not allow for the suspension to be reversed.

“In consideration of the complete timeline of events and the full set of facts, Mr. Purifoy has irrefutably violated the joint CFL/CFLPA Drug Policy,” a CFL spokesperson wrote to 3DownNation. “The Players’ Association has decided not to grieve the suspension.”

3DownNation also requested comment from the Elks, though the team declined to issue a statement.

Edmonton released Purifoy late last week shortly before the suspension was announced. He was set to become a free agent on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has played for the B.C. Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Elks. Over 131 career regular-season games, the two-time All-West Division and one-time All-CFL selection has recorded 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.

The five-foot-eleven, 190-pound defender served as a CFLPA player representative with the Elks this past season alongside fellow defensive back Scott Hutter and kicker Boris Bede.

“This harsh treatment of a union representative raises significant concerns about fairness and respect within the league,” wrote the CFLPA. “The CFLPA stands firmly with Loucheiz Purifoy and all its members, advocating for fairness, transparency, and policies that prioritize player well-being and rehabilitation over punitive measures.”

Sione Teuhema, a veteran defensive lineman for the B.C. Lions, was suspended for two games in December after testing positive for Amfetamine. The CFLPA didn’t publicly comment on his suspension.

The CFLPA’s full statement regarding Purifoy’s suspension can be found below.

