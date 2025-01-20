Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma drawing interest from NFL teams

Wilfrid Laurier University quarterback Taylor Elgersma is drawing interest from NFL talent evaluators.

Golden Hawks head coach Michael Faulds estimates five to 10 NFL teams have reached out to him about the 2024 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, along with all nine CFL teams. He’s eligible to be selected in the 2025 NFL and CFL Drafts.

“Taylor’s actually more NFL pro-ready than CFL pro-ready. The way there’s been some politics around Canadian quarterbacks in the CFL, it might take NFL interest for the Canadian teams to have interest in him,” Faulds told 3DownNation.

“He’s six-foot-six, 225 pounds. When you think of Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen, prototype NFL quarterbacks, that’s Taylor Elgersma. Most of us Canadian quarterbacks over the years have been six-foot-one to six-foot-three. This is the first time we have a legit NFL pro-type body with an NFL arm and he’s got what it takes between the ears.”

The London, Ont. native recently participated in two NFL-approved all-star events, interviewing with eight different franchises. At the College Gridiron Showcase in Fort Worth, Tex., Elgersma met with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and New York Giants, while missing out on a visit with the Buffalo Bills due to a scheduling conflict. At the Tropical Bowl’s Stardom Scrimmage in Orlando, Fla., he spoke with different representatives from the Dolphins and Giants, while interviewing with the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Laurier star completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season, producing an 11-1 win-loss record as a starter. He carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores to lead his team to a Vanier Cup appearance. Through four seasons at Laurier, he’s thrown for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns and 28 interceptions in 39 games while rushing 122 times for 572 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Elgersma leads an impressive U Sports quarterback class which includes Laval’s Arnaud Desjardins, Western’s Evan Hillock, McMaster’s Keagan Hall, Manitoba’s Jackson Tachinski, and British Columbia’s Garrett Rooker. Faulds believes Tre Ford’s rise in the CFL can help other pivots coming from Canadian schools earn a legitimate shot in three-down pro football.

“Tre had an outstanding career at Waterloo. Because he was only trained in U Sports and him having success, that really does open it up. For the Canadian, U Sports-trained quarterbacks, Tre Ford really is the model of success — he paves the way. If Taylor can get drafted and have some success, then it really helps future quarterbacks,” Faulds said.

“There are more Canadian coaches and personnel people in the CFL now that have U Sports backgrounds. They’re realizing the quality of U Sports football has grown over the years. I think the transfer portal and NIL issues in the United States are going to hamper Canadians’ abilities to play south of the border, which will only increase the quality of U Sports football.”

Ford was selected in the first round, eighth overall during the 2022 CFL Draft. He received rookie mini-camp invites from the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. Following his rookie CFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots worked him out. The ultra-athletic QB recently signed a three-year contract extension to be the Edmonton Elks’ starting quarterback.

Elgersma aims to earn similar opportunities while making his own path in the NFL or CFL.