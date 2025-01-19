Redblacks see potential for ‘dynamic duo’ with RBs Devonte Williams, William Stanback

The Redblacks finished the 2024 season without a running back on the roster but if everything goes to plan, they’ll be dressing two in 2025.

Ottawa signed veteran William Stanback to a contract on January 10, adding a thousand-yard workhorse to their backfield. However, head coach Bob Dyce clarified this week that the move doesn’t spell the end for Devonte Williams, who missed the entire 2024 season with a torn Achilles.

“It means that we’ve got two very talented backs. They both play different styles of the game, two totally different body types. William is a big, physical guy who can work downhill, be in between the tackles and really lean on people,” Dyce said. “Whereas, as we saw in 2023, Devonte is probably one of the most exciting and explosive players in this league. The onus is on us to make sure that we work the roster properly so that we have two dynamic players on the field that make us even that much more dangerous offensively.”

Williams was one of the breakout stars for the Redblacks in 2023, rushing 182 times for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns while catching 37 passes for 327 yards. After signing a two-year extension with the club that off-season, he tore his Achilles while training in April.

The 27-year-old is still on the road to recovery but the Redblacks are hopeful that he will be ready for training camp. Nonetheless, the team felt it was important to put contingencies in place.

“I definitely think with the timing and what doctors tell us, he should be (healthy for camp). But at the same time, until you get on that field in a training camp or in a game, nothing can simulate it, so you want to be prepared,” said general manager Shawn Burke.

“There could be times in camp where he needs some time off, a day off, or whatever and we’ve got to respect that — he’s coming back from a major injury. Certainly excited to get him back, day in and day out, in our locker room. He’s a guy that’s a dynamic player that did a lot of great things for us.”

The Redblacks initially felt they had a strong backup plan following Williams’ injury, with Ryquell Armstead stepping in to start the season. However, the irascible former NFL back wore out his welcome with ill-timed penalties and was eventually released. Rookie Khalan Laborn had some short-term success but was ultimately demoted to the practice squad, with the team choosing to finish the season and enter the playoffs with receiver Bralon Addison in the backfield.

According to Burke, the addition of Stanback will go a long way toward ensuring there isn’t a repeat of that carousel.

“You always want to have depth in certain position groups and we felt last year, there were certain times in the season where we didn’t have that depth. To be able to add someone on the open market like William, we thought was a no-brainer,” he explained. “I’ve always been a very close observer of him throughout his career. I think he’s been an impact player in this league, and I’m excited to get him up here in Ottawa.”

Stanback, who will turn 31 in July, had one of the best seasons of his career last year with the B.C. Lions, carrying 231 times for 1,175 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 46 passes for 413 yards and two majors — all career highs. Despite that impressive production, the Lions were unwilling to pay the veteran a raise ahead of free agency and granted him an early release.

Known for his north-south style since his time with the Montreal Alouettes, the two-time All-CFL selection will bring a physical element that Ottawa has sorely lacked.

“One of the big things for me is, as you look at how we were as an offence, it’s important for us to be consistent in running the ball,” Dyce said. “Having a big back like that on the field at times will be fantastic for us. Getting physical and letting the offensive linemen lean on guys and not sit back and have to worry about being in pass protection all the time.”

The third-year head coach views Stanback and Williams as a potential “dynamic duo,” threatening defences with contrasting styles and skillsets. But while many CFL teams have dreamed of such a thunder-and-lightning combination, few have been able to pull it off logistically.

The CFL’s pass-first style of play makes it difficult to get two players enough touches to develop a rhythm and roster limitations make it incredibly challenging to dress two American backs without special teams upside. Even so, Burke believes neither of those challenges are insurmountable.

“You just have to make choices. At the end of the day, Coach Dyce is given the roster during the season to make decisions and we talk about it weekly. You have to be open-minded going into the year,” he said. “Definitely, I think if we wanted to, we could. It’s all about making the choices of how the roster shapes down after that.”

The Redblacks went 9-8-1 last season, finishing third in the East Division. They open their 2025 campaign with a visit to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday, June 5.