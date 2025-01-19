The B.C. Lions are reportedly “close” to re-signing the CFL’s reigning receiving yardage leader, but that could come at the cost of one or more of his veteran teammates.

After becoming just the sixth Canadian to win the three-down league’s receiving crown, Justin McInnis is expected to require a significant pay raise to stay in B.C. With the Lions already shelling out top-of-the-market money for quarterback Nathan Rourke, defensive end Mathieu Betts, and recently-acquired right tackle Dejon Allen, savings will have to be found somewhere.

The logical place for moves to be made is in a receiving corps that underperformed last season with the exception of McInnis. Former all-stars Alexander Hollins and Keon Hatcher Sr. remain under contract for 2025, as does Canadian big man Jevon Cottoy, but each has a pending off-season bonus that will force a decision on their pricey deals.

“Anything’s possible. We’ve got to look at everything. We’ve talked about it before — fit is everything and with the salary cap, sometimes that fit just does not happen,” general manager Ryan Rigmaiden said when asked if all three players would be back in B.C.

“We’re going to talk restructure. Frankly, we’ve talked trades with other teams, not just about those guys, but about several players. To be honest, it’s tough because of those numbers and you can only have so much salary at one position. We’re going to talk about everything. Nothing’s off the table, but we’re going to do what we think is best for moving the franchise forward and if we can keep them all, we certainly will.”

Undoubtedly, the biggest decision looming concerns Hollins, who is scheduled to make $233,800 in hard money next season with an additional $11,000 available in performance incentives. Included in that hefty pay cheque is a combined $75,000 in roster bonuses, a significant portion of which is due before the opening of free agency.

The 28-year-old was a West Division all-star in 2023, racking up 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and nine touchdowns. He initially looked poised to take another step last season, putting up a ridiculous 656 yards and four touchdowns through the first six games. Unfortunately, that pace proved unsustainable, as he added just 281 more yards and two scores over his final 10 games to complete one of the steepest drop-offs in recent CFL memory. Making matters worse, he caught just 61 of the 108 targets sent his direction and led the league in dropped passes.

“At times, players lose confidence,” Rigmaiden acknowledged. “I think you could see it a couple of years ago, I would argue he’s probably the best route runner in the league. He was a hands-catcher. When you go through some drops, suddenly, for some wide receivers, they start bringing the ball into their chest. They have a couple more drops and things tend to snowball.”

“Hollins had such a terrific first half of the year and it kind of waned as the season went on, but we know what he’s capable of. If he’s healthy, we feel like he can be a guy.”

Though he missed just two games, Rigmaiden revealed that Hollins was battling persistent knee problems over the latter half of the season that affected his performance. Both joints were surgically scoped this off-season and Hollins has begun rehab, with doctors projecting a full recovery in a matter of weeks.

If the Lions believe that healthy knees and a mental reset are all that’s needed for the Eastern Illinois product to return to form, then the fat will have to be trimmed elsewhere.

Fellow all-star Keon Hatcher Sr. has two years remaining on his contract and is due $193,800 in hard money next season, with playtime incentives up to $211,800 and a $40,000 bonus on February 7. Following back-to-back thousand-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023, the 30-year-old saw his production dip last year after rushing back from a torn Achilles. After making 38 catches for 608 yards in 11 games, there is no guarantee that he’ll ever get back to his pre-injury level of performance.

Perhaps the most likely cap casualty is Jevon Cottoy, who had arguably his worst season as a Lion last year. The Canadian target struggled with injury in 2024 and was limited to 12 games, catching just 34 passes for 401 yards. Still, he is set to make $186,300 in hard money next year plus another $10,000 in marketing, with the first $30,000 due on February 7.

The 28-year-old’s value comes from his unique six-foot-five, 230-pound frame, which allows him to play a pseudo-tight end role in the team’s offence. The signing of fellow big-bodied National receiver Brayden Lenius in December would seem to make that skillset expendable but Rigmaiden insists that the pair are not mutually exclusive.

“Cottoy is a proven commodity that’s done it. Brayden’s struggled with some injuries. He’s a local guy, I love the fact that we were able to get him and bring him into this roster here. He can do some of those things, he’s capable of doing it, but has he been able to prove it over the course of his career? Not yet,” he said.

“Having two guys that can do that is a special thing, but also using them on the field at the same time is special. He’s a good fit for Buck’s offence, and that’s why we brought him in.”

Despite the organization’s praise for all of its receivers, entering next season with four pass catchers set to earn close to $200,000 each doesn’t appear realistic. After surpassing the salary cap last year, the Lions will need to make tough choices in order to restore financial balance.

A potential correction to the over-priced receiver market spurred by Ed Hervey’s hard-line negotiating in Edmonton could help the team force contract restructures, but there is only so much money to play with. If Rigmaiden makes good on a McInnis re-signing, the dollars required for his extension could be generated from the departure of another member of the receiving room.