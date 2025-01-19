Jake Maier knows role with Riders but believes he’s starting calibre CFL QB

Jake Maier’s confidence does not appear to be shaken despite the Calgary Stampeders moving on from him as the franchise’s starting quarterback.

Maier does not view his opportunity with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a “last chance” to prove himself as QB1 calibre in the Canadian Football League.

“I believe I am (a starting quarterback). I believe I’ve put enough film out there, played in some big enough games, performed well in some of those big games to prove that I belong. That’s a confidence I’m always going to carry with me, no matter what,” Maier said.

“I’m never going to act like I’ve arrived or I’m entitled to anything, but at the same time, you do have to carry that confidence that I do belong. I’m going to prove that nonstop, earn the trust and respect from coaches and teammates.”

Maier signed a one-year contract with the Riders for the 2025 season after the Green and White traded for him. According to head coach Corey Mace, Saskatchewan believed a few teams would have been interested if the pivot made it to free agency. The veteran does not want to talk about being the Riders’ heir apparent at QB.

“I need to take a step into the building, have my first practice and be a part of my first game day — take it one day at a time. I don’t think that’s the route I want to go right now in terms of answering those types of questions, with all due respect,” Maier said.

“I’ve always believed in myself as a player and if my number is called at some point this year, then you’re going to see the best version of me. That’s something that I always commit to every single team I play for.”

The 27-year-old has suited up for 65 CFL games in his career, starting 45, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 11,685 yards with 60 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. Maier has already been in contact with Trevor Harris and wants to embrace the backup role while supporting the 38-year-old veteran.

“Trevor is one of the more high-class individuals in our league — one of the best quarterbacks in our league — somebody that I’ve respected in my early years. I enjoy watching a Trevor Harris game because it’s very intentional, it’s very detailed. He’s got great feet, he’s got great eyes, he understands the CFL game,” Maier said.

“I’m a big fan of Trevor. I made it very clear to him that I know the situation I’m walking into — I want to be nothing but a resource for him. I want to be a supporter. I want to be somebody that does what he can for the team in any capacity because I understand what type of leader he is and how much respect he has from the coaches, management and his teammates.”

Harris completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,264 yards with 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions in 11 regular season starts this past season, missing six games with a left knee MCL injury. He led the CFL in passer efficiency rating at 108.4 while being named a West Division all-star and posted a 7-4 win-loss record.

Mace has been vocal about how much he loves Harris, saying “As long as he feels like he can play, there’s always going to be a spot.” Still, the bench boss likes having Maier as a backup option, especially with his experience being a franchise quarterback at a young age. It’s clear the Riders, Harris and Maier are focused on 2025 and nothing beyond.

“I understand the nature of the business, it is year-by-year for all of us,” Maier said. “We’re always having to prove that we’re one of the 27 or so guys that gets to suit up every single weekend. You can’t take that for granted.”