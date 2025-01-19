With CFL free agency looming, Reggie Stubblefield’s future with the Montreal Alouettes is in limbo.

Per sources, general manager Danny Maciocia and his staff have shown strong interest in signing the budding strong-side linebacker to a new contract. While talks with Stubblefield’s camp about a new deal have been trending in the right direction for the past few weeks, nothing has been agreed upon yet.

“We have had discussions with him and his agent. Are we in the area of an agreement? No. Will we continue to talk? Yes. Will we arrive at an agreement? I don’t know,” Maciocia said from the league’s winter meetings in Charlotte, N.C.

“There are choices to make and a ceiling that we must respect. The most important thing in those discussions is that there is not a lack of communication.”

Stubblefield was an important piece for the Alouettes during the team’s 2023 Grey Cup run. The 26-year-old was named Montreal’s Most Outstanding Rookie, finishing the season with 38 tackles, three sacks, and two interceptions to establish himself as one of the best strong-side linebackers in the CFL.

However, the 2024 season did not go as planned for the Arlington, Texas native. He tore his ACL during the first game of the year and missed the rest of the season. 3DownNation has learned his recovery is going well. Stubblefield should be medically cleared by mid-March and is expected to be a full participant in training camp come May.

“Certainly with Reggie and the injury he suffered last year, he is still going through rehab. There is a road still to travel but he is heading in a good direction,” Maciocia confirmed.

If Stubblefield becomes a free agent on Tuesday, February 11, he should draw interest from teams around the league. The Alouettes are hoping to have a deal wrapped up with him before that happens.