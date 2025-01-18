Montreal Alouettes’ GM Danny Maciocia believes Shawn Lemon ‘should be reinstated’ from gambling suspension

Montreal Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia believes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon “should be reinstated” by the CFL but doesn’t know if or when that will happen.

“I got no feel for that dossier, none, zero,” he said on Tuesday. “I know the CFL, they’re transitioning from one commissioner to another. When will that take place? I don’t know. I would attempt to say that it will probably fall on the next commissioner’s desk, that file. Then at that point in time, we’ll have a more accurate reading of the situation, but I can’t speak intelligently on that file right now.”

Lemon’s indefinite gambling suspension was upheld by an independent arbitrator in August after an official hearing. The league suspended him in April for betting 70 Euros — the equivalent of around $100 CAD — on a two-game parlay, including one matchup in which he played. According to the league’s investigation, the wager was placed in 2021 while Lemon was a member of the Calgary Stampeders. There was no evidence that his bet impacted any CFL games.

“Other players have (been reinstated) in other leagues, so I would attempt to say at some point he should be reinstated. It’s also a biased decision. Unfortunately, that decision is not going to come from someone like myself. We’re going to see how the league wants to handle this file moving forward,” Maciocia said.

“Do I assume he will get reinstated? I mean, I would hope so or think that might happen, but that’s out of my hands,” said head coach Jason Maas. “Until that reinstatement does happen, that’s a tough subject to even encounter.”

The 36-year-old pass rusher signed with the Alouettes in July 2023. He played 14 games and made 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown during the regular season. He then made nine tackles and four sacks over three postseason games, helping Montreal win the 110th Grey Cup.

Lemon retired briefly last offseason before returning, appealing the suspension, and playing to start the 2024 season. In four games, the six-foot-two, 242-pound sack artist recorded six tackles and one sack, helping the Alouettes to an undefeated 4-0 record. He’s currently a pending free agent.

“Shawn’s been a model player and person for us, so I don’t know that there would be any limit or any hesitation if he were to be reinstated for him to be back with us, but that’s not my call — Danny makes that final decision,” said Maas. “I know as a coaching staff, we’ve had a great affection for Shawn and what he’s capable of and able to do. The first thing that has to happen is get reinstated because without that, it’s a moot point.”

“It’s hard for me to say he would be (back with us) right now because I don’t anticipate him being at training camp, I don’t anticipate him possibly even starting the season, being available to other teams or being reinstated,” said Maciocia. “It could be a possibility, but there’s so many other factors that come into play when that decision is going to be rendered.”

The three-time Grey Cup champion has played 143 regular season CFL games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Ottawa Redblacks, Calgary Stampeders, Toronto Argonauts, B.C. Lions, and Alouettes, recording 262 defensive tackles, 102 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and three interceptions.

Lemon has the most sacks among all active players, including a higher sack rate than Willie Jefferson, who has 74 in 155 regular season games. Multiple CFL talent evaluators believe he’s more consistently disruptive than Jefferson. The veteran ranks 12th on the CFL’s all-time career sack list: