Buck Pierce unconcerned with DC Mike Benevides, demoted Ryan Phillips’ ability to coexist on B.C. Lions’ staff

A new era is dawning for the B.C. Lions, but the presence of two familiar faces has left some fans scratching their heads about the team’s defence.

When he unveiled his inaugural coaching staff earlier this month, head coach Buck Pierce looked internally for his defensive coordinator and promoted special teams coordinator Mike Benevides. However, it was announced that the team’s incumbent DC, Ryan Phillips, would remain on the staff as the secondary coach and passing game coordinator, ostensibly being demoted from his previous position.

While Benevides and Phillips have a longstanding working relationship, the awkward re-shuffling has raised questions about how the new structure will work and where returning players will place their loyalties. For his part, Pierce says he has no concerns regarding the unconventional new staff.

“None whatsoever,” he told the media earlier this week. “I see it as a great opportunity to have those two guys working together. One thing that’s really great about those guys is they are all about the B.C. Lions. We’re pulling in the same direction and they want nothing more than to see the team have success. I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

All three men have deep roots in the Lions organization, with Pierce and Phillips being former teammates in orange and black from 2005 to 2009 and again in 2013. Benevides called the defence for many of Phillips’ most productive seasons as a player and later served as the team’s head coach, working with the defensive back for 10 of his 13 professional seasons.

“Bene’s a proven coach in this league. He’s done a great job of defensive coordinating, he’s coached multiple things, he’s been around the organization. To be able to get Bene in that position was a no-brainer for us,” Pierce remarked. “I think the icing on the cake was still being able to keep Ryan in the building. Ryan’s an excellent coach. I know he’s got tremendous respect from offensive coaches across the league for what he does and his growth as a coach.”

Despite those close ties, it was financial practicalities and not personal relationships that saw Phillips stick around with an amended job title. The 42-year-old was the only member of Rick Campbell’s staff who remained under contract for 2025 and with the Lions already using their football operations cap mulligan on the firing of their former head coach, parting ways with his defensive coordinator would have hamstrung the organization. While Benevides was handed a new deal to come back and handle the defence, his predecessor was simply slid back out of necessity.

That could be a bitter pill to swallow for a coach who was, until recently, viewed as one of the league’s brightest up-and-comers. After taking over the defensive coordinator title in 2022, Phillips helped the Lions finish third and fourth in points allowed the next two seasons while allowing the third and second-fewest yards in each campaign, respectively. Even during a disappointing 2024 season when defence appeared to be a serious weakness, B.C. ended the year having surrendered the fourth-fewest offensive points and third-fewest net yards of any team.

The difference last year appeared to be the personnel, as a mix of aging veterans and overly raw rookies created a constant carousel in the secondary. With a middling pass rush requiring the team to bring pressure, the backend struggled to make plays on the ball and allowed an absurd 73.8 completion percentage while finishing in last place with just 11 interceptions.

After being handed a dud batch, it was Phillips who took the fall and had to absorb a demotion from his former quarterback.

“I think as a football coach, you want to be in a place that you’re able to grow and you’re able to learn and excel. Ryan understands that,” Pierce said. “He has a great relationship with Bene. I have a good relationship with Ryan. I think there’s great mutual respect there. It’s not a hard conversation in the aspect of we all want what’s best for the club.”

When it comes to being unduly punished for your job performance, there may be no person with a better understanding than Benevides. The native of Toronto, Ont. went 33-21 as the Lions’ head coach from 2012 to 2014, but was fired after three consecutive playoff appearances. He returned to the team as special teams coordinator in 2023 and was one of the finalists for the top job following Campbell’s firing, but will now help Pierce navigate his first season as head coach.

“Our relationship has grown throughout the years. I have great respect for Bene,” the former QB said. “I think whether you’re a first-time head coach or not, you still need people around you. Bene’s a guy that I’ve always leaned on and always respected. The way that he treats players, the way that he attacks the process, and his passion for the CFL — players respect him. I’m excited to work with him in that aspect.”

On the surface, having two exceptional defensive coaches with an existing rapport on the same staff could be considered a victory for the Lions. However, as the team witnessed last year with their quarterback situation, player loyalty is finicky and chemistry can suffer when there is debate over who the true leader of a unit is — even when both of the men involved behave with the utmost professionalism. That could be exacerbated if Phillips feels his time with the organization is winding to a close and he is merely fulfilling his contractual obligation before moving on to a bigger job next year.

Pierce is banking on the high character of both coaches and their years of prior working experience to smooth over the transition. Only time will tell if the defensive coordinator who never should have been demoted and the head coach who didn’t deserve to be fired can find a happy ending together.