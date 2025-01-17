South Dakota receiver, Iowa State transfer Tristan Michaud added to 2025 CFL Draft

Canadian receiver Tristan Michaud has been added to the 2025 CFL Draft after foregoing his final year of collegiate eligibility, per sources.

The native of Quebec City, Que. was one of 70 underclassmen officially granted early entrance in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, having officially completed his degree requirements. While Michaud is unlikely to receive any NFL interest, the move automatically entered him into the CFL Draft by extension.

The six-foot-six, 215-pound target has spent the last two seasons at the University of South Dakota, seeing action in 27 games for the ‘Yotes. He caught nine passes for 96 yards over that span, taking the field for just 423 combined offensive snaps.

Michaud transferred from Iowa State in 2023 after spending two seasons with the Cyclones. He redshirted during his first season in 2021 and dressed for just one game the following year, taking six snaps in the season finale against TCU.

A product of the Clarkson Football North prep program, Michaud was rated as a three-star recruit in the class of 2021. In two high school seasons under head coach Larry Jusdanis, he caught 66 passes for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Despite his lack of college production, Michaud’s intriguing frame is expected to generate attention in a CFL Draft class that is considered weak at receiver.