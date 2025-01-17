Redblacks extend Canadian DB Alonzo Addae through 2026

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive back Alonzo Addae to a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2026.

Addae played 14 games as the starting safety in 2024, making 37 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, and two interceptions.

“We are thrilled to have Alonzo back for the next two years,” Redblacks head coach Bob Dyce said in a statement. “He has made tremendous strides in his development during his time in Ottawa, growing into one of the key leaders of our defensive backfield.”

A native of Pickering, Ont., Addae was selected with the 13th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft. In 50 career games with the Redblacks, he has recorded 90 defensive tackles, 13 special teams tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Prior to his college career, the 27-year-old played two seasons for the University of West Virginia after transferring from New Hampshire. He is the grandson of Hamilton Tiger-Cat Wall of Honour inductee Willie Bethea.

“I thank God for this opportunity. I’m thrilled to be back in the nation’s capital with the organization that drafted and believed in me from the start,” Addae said as part of the announcement. “I am looking forward to helping to lead this team to the Grey Cup, and bringing championships back to the city of Ottawa.”

The Redblacks will open the 2025 season on Thursday, June 5 when they visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders.