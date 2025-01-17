Recently-released DB Loucheiz Purifoy suspended two games for violating CFL/CFLPA drug policy

Veteran defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy has been suspended two games for violating the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association’s joint drug policy.

Purifoy tested positive for the banned substance Amfetamine, a common stimulant. The drug can be prescribed medically to treat conditions like ADHD, narcolepsy, and obesity, but can also be utilized as a performance enhancer to improve focus and reaction time. It is also commonly used recreationally to improve alertness and energy.

The 32-year-old DB was released by the Edmonton Elks on Friday morning ahead of his contract expiring in February. He spent the last two seasons in Edmonton and made 45 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, and five interceptions in 2024, earning West Division all-star honours.

Under the current drug policy, suspended players cannot participate in regular season or post-season games. Teams have the choice to allow suspended players to participate in other team activities, such as training camp, pre-season games, practices or meetings.

Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has spent time with the B.C. Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Elks. In 131 career games, the two-time all-star has accumulated 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.

CFL players who test positive for a banned substance or fail to provide a sample receive a two-game suspension for a first violation. A second violation results in a nine-game suspension and a third results in a one-year suspension. Players who violate the policy a fourth time are banned for life.

All players are subject to mandatory drug testing following a positive result or failure to provide a sample. They are also required to participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if additional counselling is required.

The CFL performs a total number of league-wide tests that is equal to the total number of players in the CFL. Testing is ongoing and is conducted year-round.