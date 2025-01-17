Edmonton Elks give all-star DB Loucheiz Purifoy early release

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Loucheiz Purifoy ahead of the opening of free agency. He was scheduled to hit the open market in February.

General manager Ed Hervey told the media on Tuesday that conversations were ongoing with Purifoy and his agent, but that there was much left to determine before a deal could be struck. It appears that the two sides couldn’t come to a consensus on proper compensation, leading to an early release out of respect to the veteran.

The 32-year-old defender has spent the last two seasons in Edmonton, suiting up for 31 games with the Green and Gold. He made 45 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, and five interceptions in 2024, earning West Division all-star honours.

Purifoy is a nine-year CFL veteran who has spent time with the B.C. Lions, Ottawa Redblacks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and Elks. In 131 career games, the two-time all-star has accumulated 376 defensive tackles, 24 interceptions, nine sacks, six forced fumbles, and two defensive touchdowns.