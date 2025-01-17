The Toronto Argonauts have signed positionless athlete Calvin Turner Jr. to their training camp roster.

Turner played two seasons at the University of Hawaii (2020-21), earning second-team All-Mountain West honours in both campaigns. He saw action at receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback, and kick returner over 22 games with the Rainbow Warriors, amassing 2,724 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.

The native of Savannah, Ga. transferred after three year at Jacksonville University (2017-19), which folded its program after his junior season. He made an immediate impact for the Dolphins by starting at defensive back as a true freshman, before later transitioning to starting quarterback. He earned All-PFL honours every year with the team, including a first-team selection as an all-purpose back in 2019.

In 54 total collegiate games between the two schools, Turner completed 68-of-152 passes for 1,171 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions while also rushing 580 times for 3,458 yards and 44 majors. As a receiver, he collected 108 receptions for 1,452 yards and 11 scores, adding 55 total tackles, six pass breakups, and two fumble recoveries on defence. He also returned 40 kickoffs for 951 yards, six punts for 46 yards, and scored another touchdown.

All told, Turner was responsible for 7,078 total yards and 342 points scored in the NCAA while earning all-conference recognition at three different positions across five consecutive seasons.

The five-foot-11, 195-pound weapon went unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft and landed with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. He followed the team to the UFL and played five games last season, making three receptions for 36 yards.

The Argos will open their 2025 season when they visit the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, June 6.