Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign Canadian DL Jake Thomas

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian defensive lineman Jake Thomas to a one-year contract extension. He was a pending free agent.

The six-foot-one, 280-pound native of Douglas, N.B. made 23 defensive tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble this past season, starting all 18 regular-season games. He also started the West Final and Grey Cup, though he was held off the stat sheet.

The 34-year-old was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2012 CFL Draft out of the University of Acadia. He has made 189 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, 33 sacks, five forced fumbles, and one interception over 205 career regular-season games.

Thomas ranks fifth all-time in regular-season games played for the Blue Bombers behind only Bob Cameron, Troy Westwood, Chris Walby, and Stan Mikawos. He is also tied for eleventh all-time in franchise history in sacks. He has helped the team appear in the last five Grey Cups, winning two.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.