Veteran REC DaVaris Daniels restructures contract with Toronto Argonauts

Veteran receiver DaVaris Daniels has agreed to a restructured contract with the Toronto Argonauts, per sources.

The 32-year-old pass catcher will remain with the club through the 2025 season, with no additional years added to the new deal. He was due a $25,000 offseason bonus under the terms of the previous contract.

The Argos are reportedly tight on salary cap space for next season, with high-priced quarterback Chad Kelly expected to be ready for training camp. In recent weeks, the team has traded right tackle Dejon Allen, defensive end Folarin Orimolade, and running back Daniel Adeboboye in order to clear space.

Daniels is entering his fifth season with Toronto. In 16 games last season, he caught 48 passes for 622 yards and two touchdowns — the lowest numbers of his career except for the pandemic-shortened 2021 campaign. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie reportedly threatened to trade the veteran mid-season, but later credited his leadership for the team winning their second Grey Cup in three years.

The Notre Dame product had a career year for the Argos in 2023, receiving an East Division all-star selection. He caught 52 passes for 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns, narrowly crossing the thousand-yard mark for the first time.

In 110 career CFL games with Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto, the native of Vernon Hills, Ill. has recorded 414 receptions for 6,201 yards and 40 touchdowns. He has won three Grey Cups during his eight seasons north of the border, winning Most Outstanding Rookie with the Stampeders in 2016.