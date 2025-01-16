Toronto Argonauts extend recently-acquired Canadian LB Cameron Judge

The Toronto Argonauts have reached a contract extension with recently acquired Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge that will keep him in The Six through at least the 2026 campaign.

Judge was acquired via trade from the Calgary Stampeders on January 10 in exchange for defensive end Folarin Orimolade. He was already under contract for the 2025 season and was scheduled to make $200,000 in hard money plus an additional $10,000 in marketing. He was due a $49,000 offseason roster bonus which may have led to the renegotiation of his contract.

The 30-year-old made 73 defensive tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble with the Stamps this past season, starting all 18 regular-season games at weak-side linebacker. He previously played for the Argos in 2021.

The native of Montreal, Que. was originally the second-overall pick in the 2017 CFL Draft coming out of UCLA. He has earned one All-CFL selection and recorded 356 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one touchdown over 100 career regular-season CFL games with Saskatchewan, Toronto, and Calgary.